Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is the first and only player, so far in MLB history, to finish a season with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. The ball that he used to create the 50-50 baseball club also set a record its down when the memorabilia sold for a staggering amount of $4.392 million, according to Goldin Auctions.

“Final Sale Price on the Shohei Ohtani 50th Home Run Baseball: $4,392,000,” Goldin shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Highest Sale Price for Any Ball of Any Sport!”

Before that sale, the priciest baseball to be sold was that of Mark McGwire's 70th homer ball, which exchanged hands for $3 million.

The first bid made for the Shohei Ohtani ball went for $500,000 on Sep. 27. The amount reached $1 million on the ninth bid. That rose to $2 million on the 24th bid. The 40th and final bid went for $3.6 million but comes out at $4.392 million with the buyer-s premium added.

There is no denying the historical significance of the home run ball that Ohtani hit against the Miami Marlins on Sep. 19. Entering that contest, the two-time American League Most Valuable Player needed two home runs and a stolen base to become the first player to join the 50-50 club. Ohtani swiped a bag in the first inning and stole another base in the second inning. Then in the sixth frame, Ohtani lifted a towering 438-foot home run. Ohtani finally hit his 50th home run of the 2024 campaign in the seventh inning but he was not done yet that night. He sent one more ball out of the park with a 440-foot blast in the ninth inning.

Ohtani finished that game 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs to go with two stolen bases in what many consider the finest individual performance ever in the big leagues.

The 30-year-old designated hitter finished the 2024 regular season batting .310/.390/.646 to go with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs plus 59 stolen bases.

Ohtani's magical first season with the Dodgers isn't over and it can even get more memorable if Los Angeles overcomes the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

Fans react to sale of the 50-50 Shohei Ohtani ball

People on social media can't stop talking about the sale of Ohtani's historic home run ball.

