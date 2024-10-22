A historic baseball tied to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani could fetch an incredible price. The baseball Ohtani hit for his 50th home run of the year could go for $10 million at auction, per TMZ. This baseball has historic significance, as it was used to cement Ohtani's historic 50-50 campaign.

The baseball is up for auction, amidst an ongoing legal saga over who has the ownership rights. The ongoing legal battle may be part of the reason why the demand for the ball is so high.

“It wouldn't blow my mind if some foreign bidder put this to eight figures and it topped $10 million,” TV personality Ken Goldin said.

Ohtani's bat has given a season to remember for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is about to play in the World Series, against the New York Yankees. Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

The story of the Shohei Ohtani ball

Ohtani hit his 50th home run of the season in a Dodgers game against the Miami Marlins in September. The ball sailed into the stands and it appears that there's some disparity about who grabbed it in the stands.

A man named Christian Zacek left the stadium after the game with the ball, according to the Associated Press. Two other men however are claiming that they have ownership of it. They are Max Matus and Joseph Davidov, and both of them are filling lawsuits saying that.

“The contract with Goldin to sell the ball is with Christian Zacek,” Matus’ attorney John Uustal said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “It is apparently the same person at the ballpark, who may have been listed as Belanski at the stadium.

“He has been difficult to identify and track down at least since a few days after the game. But regardless, the court now has control over the proceeds of the auction, and our lawsuit is against Zacek who signed the contract with Goldin.”

Goldin says the auction will proceed as planned after he and his legal team reviewed these complaints.

“Having reviewed the allegations and images included in the lawsuit,” Goldin added, “and publicly available video from the game, Goldin plans to go live with the auction of the Ohtani 50/50 ball as planned.”

Bidding for the ball at time of writing is already at more than $2 million, with the auction set to close Tuesday evening. Ohtani can still bid on the ball if he wants it.

The World Series begins on Friday between the Dodgers and Yankees.