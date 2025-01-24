Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had an unforgettable 2024 season for several reasons. While the seven-year veteran reached new heights in his first season with the Dodgers, he experienced a disheartening betrayal off the field. Ohtani’s translator and friend Ippei Mizuhara stole $17 million from the three-time MVP and pled guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return.

On Thursday, a scandalous new piece of evidence illustrating the depths of Mizuhara’s deception was released. Federal prosecutors obtained a recording of Mizuhara impersonating Ohtani in a phone call with a bank, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

During the call, the former translator attempts to wire $200,000 to himself from Ohtani’s account without permission. He tells the agent that he is Shohei Ohtani and, because he added his email and phone number to his famous friend’s bank account info, Mizuhara is able to complete the authentication process, according to The Athletic.

This incident is just one of many instances in which Mizuhara defrauds Ohtani. Prosecutors list other examples for their case against Mizuhara, including depositing a $60,000 check meant to cover dental work and using Ohtani’s credit card to purchase $325,000 worth of baseball cards, all without Ohtani’s knowledge or permission.

Mizuhara claims his behavior stems from a gambling addiction. In a period of just over two years, he placed nearly 20,000 online wagers and accumulated a $40.7 million debt.

Former translator Ippei Mizuhara impersonates Dodgers’ star Shohei Ohtani in recording

Despite all this occurring in the lead up to the 2024 season and Mizuhara’s crimes being uncovered during the campaign, Ohtani would have the best offensive year of his career. After spending his first six MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani left the team in free agency, signing a mind boggling 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Although he was unable to pitch while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, Ohtani unleashed hell on the National League as the Dodgers’ designated hitter. He became just the sixth player to join the 40/40 club – hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season. He then created the 50/50 club, becoming the first player to ever hit 50 homers and swipe 50 bases in one season.

Ohtani finished the incredible campaign slashing .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 38 doubles, 130 RBI, 134 runs scored and 59 stolen bases in 159 games for the Dodgers. He racked up 9.2 WAR as a designated hitter.

Ohtani easily won the NL MVP. In doing so, he set two more remarkable records. He’s the first-ever full-time DH to win MVP and he became the only player to win the award in different leagues in back-to-back seasons. But considering what was going on in his personal life, these near incomprehensible accomplishments are even more surreal. MVP doesn’t manage to do him justice. Baseball needs to create a new award for Shohei’s 2024.

Oh, and the Dodgers won the World Series. It was Ohtani’s first trip to the postseason after six losing seasons with the Angels.

Mizuhara is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6. Prosecutors are seeking nearly five years in prison for his crimes along with restitution. Although, he clearly has no chance of coming close to paying back the $17 million he stole.