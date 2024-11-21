Shohei Ohtani has once again etched his name into baseball history. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has been crowned the National League’s Most Valuable Player for 2024, becoming the first player in MLB history to achieve a 50-home-run, 50-stolen-base season. This marks Ohtani’s third MVP award and first in the National League, and he did it unanimously, further solidifying his status as one of the game’s all-time greats.

Ohtani’s remarkable 2024 campaign featured 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, 130 RBIs, and a league-leading .646 slugging percentage, helping the Dodgers to the best record in baseball and their first World Series title since 2020. His achievements on the field are unprecedented, and his dominance in virtually every offensive category made him the obvious choice for MVP.

Ohtani’s performance this year was nothing short of extraordinary. He led the National League in RBIs (130), total bases (411), runs scored (134), and OPS (1.036). His 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases were career highs, and his .310 batting average showcased his prowess as a complete hitter. Despite exclusively playing as a designated hitter following elbow surgery that sidelined him from pitching, Ohtani’s contributions at the plate carried the Dodgers to their championship.

Shohei Ohtani wins the NL MVP after a historic 2024 season with Dodgers

With this award, Ohtani becomes the first player in history to win MVP honors in both leagues in back-to-back seasons, joining Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as the only players to win MVPs in both the American and National Leagues. He also becomes the first full-time designated hitter to win the award, further highlighting his unique impact on the game.

Ohtani now joins an elite group of players with three MVPs, including icons like Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Mike Trout. Only Barry Bonds, with seven MVPs, has more. Ohtani faced competition from fellow finalists Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lindor had a stellar season, leading the Mets to a playoff berth while posting an .844 OPS, 33 home runs, and 29 stolen bases. Marte was a cornerstone for the Diamondbacks, delivering a strong offensive and defensive season, and would have likely had over 40 home runs, if not for injury. Lindor finished in second, and Marte finished in third place.

Still, Ohtani’s unprecedented combination of power, speed, and consistency left little room for debate. His ability to perform at such a high level, even while playing through a torn labrum in the World Series, underscores his toughness and commitment to the game. At just 30 years old, Ohtani continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in baseball. His historic season not only earned him MVP honors but also helped deliver the Dodgers their long-awaited championship. As he enters the second year of his record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract with Los Angeles, Ohtani’s legacy is still being written.

With three MVPs, a World Series ring, and countless records already to his name, Shohei Ohtani has solidified his place among baseball’s immortals. And yet, it feels like his best may still be yet to come.