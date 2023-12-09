After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani received a warm message from former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson

From one Los Angeles great to another. Following Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he received a warm welcome from Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson. The former 5x NBA Champion and 3x NBA MVP is a founding member of the Guggenheim Baseball Management Group, which owns the Dodgers. For him and his partners — Mark Walter, Stan Kasten and Peter Guber — this is a franchise-altering signing.

“A big thank you to Shohei for deciding to wear Dodger blue!” Johnson said on X. “I know all Dodger fans around the world are extremely happy and excited that you decided to join our organization and we welcome you to Dodger nation!”

Johnson added, “A big, big congratulations and job well done to my partner and Dodgers majority owner Mark Walter, Stan Kasten, Andrew Friedman, and the rest of the Dodgers organization for signing Shohei Ohtani!”

The signing was a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract for Shohei Ohtani, the largest contract in MLB history by a wide margin. With multiple teams pursuing Ohtani, the Dodgers were able to beat them out to secure the star pitcher and hitter. The 2x AL MVP, 2x Silver Slugger and 3x All-Star joins the Dodgers after spending the first five years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers were already one of the MLB's top contenders after yet another division win and playoff run. Now they'll most likely be the favorite to win the World Series with the MLB's biggest star playing for them.