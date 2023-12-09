The Los Angeles Dodgers now have the best World Series odds in the big leagues after signing Shohei Ohtani.

After months of speculation, the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are over. The two-way superstar has signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As you can imagine, their 2024 World Series odds have improved since the news broke.

Before signing, the Dodgers sat at +700. Now, they're at +550, making them the favorite. Here's the Top 10, per FanDuel:

Dodgers +550

Braves +650

Astros +850

Rangers +950

Yankees +950

Phillies +1000

Orioles +1500

Blue Jays +1600

Twins +2000

Mariners +2000

This is honestly no surprise considering Ohtani is possibly the greatest player baseball has ever seen, and if he was actually pitching next season, one could argue LA's odds would be even better. Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery recently and will just hit in '24.

But the Japanese icon will join future Hall of Famers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the heart of the Dodgers lineup, which is a scary sight. Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of spectacular since coming into the big leagues, and he gets to stay in LA and play down the road from Anaheim.

Ohtani is a two-time MVP who led the majors in 2023 with 44 homers while pitching to a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts. The Dodgers won't need to worry about the 29-year-old leaving town anytime soon either considering he has no opt-outs in his deal. The only way Ohtani could leave is through a trade. Highly unlikely.

The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing campaign where they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Series. While Los Angeles won a World Series in the 2020 COVID-19 year, many believe it wasn't legit because the season was extremely short. Now, they have the opportunity to win multiple World Series in the years to come with Shohei Ohtani leading the way.

A historic day for Dodger baseball. Vin Scully would be proud.