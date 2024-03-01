Although Shohei Ohtani is unlike anything the MLB has ever seen, the most fascinating thing about the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar might be his insane ability to avoid the spotlight in his personal life.
When the whole sports world intensely followed every one of his purported movements, many falsely concluded he was on a flight to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. People also speculated about his love life only to be blindsided by his recent marriage announcement. It even caught his team off guard.
“I'm very happy for him and his bride,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said at spring training, per ESPN. “As far as wedding gifts, we got surprised and didn't have much time to think about it. I'm sure it's en route.”
Ohtani is obviously intent on keeping his personal life and relationships private, which is particularly admirable in the social media age. Only after the two-time MVP announced on Instagram that he was married to a Japanese woman did the story make the rounds.
He will inevitably be met with cringe-inducing and antiquated lines like, “you may be the a baseball unicorn and a global hero, but you're now number two in your household (chuckle, chuckle). Needless to say, the media tends to get carried away when it comes to the 29-year-old. Based on how he is approaching this new phase of his life, however, Shohei Ohtani looks as focused as ever.
Assuming the Dodgers can keep their core players healthy for most of the season, they seem almost guaranteed to win 100-plus games yet again. The biggest free agent signing in the sport's history is eager for his first taste of postseason baseball.
Before the team fully shifts to “World Series pursuit” mode, though, it will need to come together to get Ohtani a proper wedding present. But what does one buy a man who gifts a person a Porsche as a sign of gratitude?