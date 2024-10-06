The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their postseason campaign with a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 on Saturday night, but early on in this contest, things didn't look very good for the Dodgers. Once again, though, Shohei Ohtani ended up coming in clutch for the Dodgers and helped them find their footing in this game.

The Padres immediately raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but LA managed to respond thanks to a three-run homer from Ohtani in the bottom of the second that tied things up. The Dodgers would eventually find their way to victory, and after the game, Ohtani kept it real when discussing the first home run of his playoff career, and the importance the play ended up having on the outcome of their playoff opener.

Shohei Ohtani continues to deliver for the Dodgers

In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani was the team's main source of consistency as they battled injuries all year long. He wasn't just consistent, though, as he put up some monster numbers (.310 BA, 54 HR, 130 RBI, 59 SB, 1.036 OPS) that will likely earn him the third MVP award of his career. The playoffs are a different environment, though, so it was fair to wonder whether or not Ohtani would be able to deliver when the lights are at their brightest.

Sure enough, he managed to brush those worries aside early on in this game with just one swing of the bat. Los Angeles has had to overcome a lot of adversity this season, despite all of the talent they have at their disposal, and Ohtani is the main reason why that's the case. And if he can keep on delivering when his team needs him the most, chances are the Dodgers will end up going on a deep playoff run.