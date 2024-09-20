Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has set history at the plate, becoming the first player to hit 50+ home runs and steal 50+ bases in a season. However, the idea of Ohtani reverting to his two-way player status and returning to mound has been thrown around as the playoffs near.

While an intriguing picture, that dream has now been shut down by Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes. Los Angeles knows how important Ohtani is to their team. They don't want to risk injury by re-adding pitching to his regimen, via MLB Network.

“That feels very unlikely right now,” Gomes said bluntly of Ohtani pitching in 2024. “He's going through his throwing progression and he feels really good which is important. But at this point I don't see him pitching in the postseason. That's not in the plans as of now.”

Shohei Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 before going under the knife with a UCL tear in 2023. That surgery has kept him off of the mound ever since. While the right-hander is actively working his way towards returning, Los Angeles won't rush anything.

If Ohtani can return to the mound fully healthy in 2025, it would be a major boon to an already strong Dodgers squad. He started 86 games as a pitcher during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani held a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and a 608/173 K/BB ratio.

The Dodgers are staying patient when it comes to Shohei Ohtani being a two-way player again. But as long as he keeps producing how he is at the plate, Los Angeles doesn't mind staying cautious.

Dodgers' rotation must shine without Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles knew that Ohtani pitching again in 2024 would a long shot. However, they couldn't prepare for injuries across the remainder of the rotation.

Seven pitchers currently find themselves on the Dodgers' injured list. That includes standout performers such as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin. Injuries to young pitchers such as River Ryan, Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan has further impacted LA's depth.

The Dodgers have done a decent job weathering the storm, holding the 14th-best ERA in MLB with a 3.93. Their .236 batting average against ranks seventh, but they'll need to limit their walks as they currently have the 12th-most at 474.

Los Angeles is hoping to have at least one of their injured starters return before the playoffs start. They could use all the reinforcements they can get in their World Series push. Until then, players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler will be asked to carry the load.

Come 2025, Ohtani could be joining him. But in the playoffs, his one main goal is to continue driving in runs.