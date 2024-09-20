Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, including LeBron James, could only wish for days like these to last forever. However, All-Star Shohei Ohtani sounded less enthused about the historic 50-50 chase that is now complete. The Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 20-4 and Ohtani finally gets to focus on the MLB Playoffs for the first time in seven years, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
“I wanted to get (the 50-50 chase) over (with),” Shohei Ohtani said through an interpreter.
Reaching the 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases milestone was always going to be memorable, especially for those in attendance. But Ohtani didn't stop there, producing arguably the greatest regular season game in MLB history to top off the day. The odds on favorite to win the NL MVP went perfect at the plate (6-of-6) with three home runs, two doubles, a single, 10 RBIs, four runs scored, and two stolen bases.
Manager Dave Roberts saw a fireworks show like this coming, via the Los Angeles Times.
“I think he wants to be the best player that’s ever played this game,” Roberts explained. “And one way to do that is to do something nobody has ever done.”
Consider it mission accomplished with the 30-year-old having arguably the most-productive offensive season of what will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. The two-time American League MVP leads the NL in home runs, slugging (.629), OPS (1.005), and adjusted OPS (173). Even Jose Canseco had to give Ohtani credit for opening up a new chapter in the MLB record books.