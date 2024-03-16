Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to battle the San Diego Padres during the Seoul Series in Korea. Ohtani and the team have received no shortage of attention since arriving Korea, and he is ready to “prove” that he is indeed a Dodger now, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
“I want to prove to everyone that I’m actually a Dodger now,” Ohtani said via translator Ippei Mizuhara.
Ohtani's star-power is impossible to deny. He's already a two-time MVP and has led fans to follow the sport of baseball. Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts if Shohei Ohtani can have a Michael Jordan-like impact on MLB.
“As far as talent certainly,” Roberts said. “I've talked to Mookie (Betts) about this… The word legacy is what a lot of people talk about. As an athlete, the guys that get the legacies are guys that win multiple championships. Shohei, I don't think he's been in the postseason. He signed here to to win a championship and win multiple championships. That's his only goal. So, you've gotta do that seven times to start talking about Michael Jordan. But you gotta start somewhere. That's our hope, that's our goal.”
Shohei Ohtani ready for first regular season Dodgers game
Ohtani spent the first part of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels. He will obviously be missed in Anaheim. Although Ohtani established himself as a superstar with the Angels, he did not reach the playoff once.
Roberts is correct in his assessment that Ohtani will need to win multiple championships in order to have a Michael Jordan-like impact on the game. So joining the Dodgers, who despite their playoff struggles in recent years are built for the World Series, was a good move.
Shohei Ohtani will get to play for a team that is seriously trying to compete. The Dodgers expect to win every year. Of course, those expectations come with plenty of pressure. In all reality, Dodgers fans are expecting multiple championships with Ohtani now on the team.
Ohtani will get his Dodgers regular season career started on March 20 in Korea against the San Diego Padres.