Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani just had a historic regular season and could still possibly capture the Triple Crown on Sunday. While he's already set numerous records in 2024, Ohtani put himself in the history books once again on Saturday.

Ohtani reached 468 total bases, just six off Babe Ruth in 1921. Via Ryan Spaeder:

Expand Tweet

That is absolutely absurd and goes to show just how special Ohtani is. He's hitting .310 with 54 home runs, 38 doubles, seven triples, and 130 RBI. The Japanese icon has also stolen 58 bases and has become the first player in MLB history to join the 50/50 club. It's honestly hard to comprehend his brilliance in all facets of the game offensively. Ohtani is a menace on the basepaths and a nightmare for opposing pitchers at the plate.

How can Shohei Ohtani win Triple Crown?

The San Diego Padres sat Luis Arraez on Saturday, who is in line to win his third batting title. He's hitting .313. Ohtani went 2 for 5 in his last game and will need to be at his best on Sunday in order to capture the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Ohtani must go 3 for 4 while Arraez, who is expected to play in the regular season finale, must go 0 for 4, per CBS Sports. It's hard to imagine that will happen, but anything is possible.

While winning the first Triple Crown in the National League in 87 years would be amazing, Shohei Ohtani is definitely more focused on being in the playoffs for the first time. I mean, it's almost criminal that we haven't seen the best player in the big leagues showcase his talents in October baseball. There is also a small chance that Ohtani could pitch in the postseason for the Dodgers, but there are no guarantees. Considering how injury-riddled their staff is, LA could use it.

Ohtani will face the lowly Colorado Rockies on Sunday, while Arraez is taking on an Arizona Diamondbacks team that is looking to clinch a Wild Card berth on the final day of the campaign.