The San Diego Padres have already booked their spot in the 2024 MLB Playoffs, which means these last two games of the season don't mean much. That's exactly why they decided to sit several star players on Saturday, including Luis Arraez, per Bob Nightengale. Arraez happens to be the one standing in the way of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his pursuit of the Triple Crown. Arraez is currently hitting .314 while Ohtani is slashing .309.

The Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday evening and Ohtani is batting leadoff. While capturing the Triple Crown isn't a priority for the Japanese icon, it would be historic. Miguel Cabrera was the last one to achieve the feat in 2012. Before that, the previous winner was Carl Yasztremski in 1967. No one has won the Triple Crown in the National League since 1937.

Arraez said he plans to play Sunday per Nightengale. He's hungry for a third batting title but won't count out Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani is having a historic season

We all knew Ohtani was special when he first stepped foot in the big leagues. But, what he's been able to do with his bat and legs alone this season is truly remarkable. The 30-year-old has smacked 54 home runs and also stolen 57 bases, becoming the first player in MLB history to join the 50/50 club. He's an absolute menace on the basepaths and a nightmare for opposing pitchers at the plate.

There is a chance the Dodgers sit Ohtani on Sunday, but if he did go 3 for 3 or 4 for 4 on Saturday, his average could be right around Arraez's heading into the regular season finale. Achieving the Triple Crown would be the storybook ending on a personal level to Ohtani's magical campaign. But, of course, the ultimate goal is finally winning a World Series. This will be his first time in the playoffs and there's even the small possibility that Ohtani pitches in the postseason.

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani to see if he can make more history.