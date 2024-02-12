Shohei Ohtani provided an important injury update following his batting practice with the Dodgers on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani said he's planning to be “ready” for 2024 Opening Day. Ohtani, who underwent offseason elbow surgery and won't pitch in 2024 as a result, made the comments after his batting practice on Monday, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“I felt like the swings were feeling really good, which is a really good sign,” Ohtani said. “I think it’s trending towards me being ready for Opening Day.”

This video alone should excite Dodgers fans, via the Dodgers on X (formerly Twitter):

Batting practice with Shohei. pic.twitter.com/4mvS0I7Dkr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 12, 2024

The Dodgers are also confident that Ohtani will be in their Opening Day starting lineup. Ohtani will spend the 2024 season as Los Angeles' designated hitter. The Dodgers are excited for Shohei to return to the mound in 2025, but he will still contribute in a pivotal manner as an offensive threat in the middle of LA's lineup this season.

All signs indicate that Shohei Ohtani will be ready to begin 2024 season

Ohtani still may be limited in spring training. Recovering from offseason surgery isn't an easy thing to do, even though he won't pitch in 2024.

Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 season and missed the first part of 2023. Although Harper returned as a DH earlier than anyone expected him to, he still missed some time. So the fact that Ohtani isn't expected to miss any regular season action to open the new campaign is a positive for the Dodgers.

Ohtani has won two MVP awards over the past three years. He's the best overall player in the game given his elite ability to pitch and hit.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares offensively in 2024. It would not be surprising to see him take a step forward as a hitter, since he will be focusing on just offense all season long. And the thought of Shohei Ohtani taking a step forward offensively will leave opposing pitchers feeling frightened to say the least.

Additionally, Ohtani will have more protection around him in the Dodgers lineup. Hitting between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman should lead to the Dodgers new star receiving pitches to hit.

As long as Ohtani stays healthy, he will have the opportunity for another special season in 2024.