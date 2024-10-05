Superstars do not often feel truly transcendent until they step under the brightest spotlight their respective industries have to offer. The embers of Stone Cold Steve Austin's molten-hot popularity first sparked at WrestleMania 13 versus Brett Hart and later exploded in his showdown with The Rock a few years later. Los Angeles Dodgers powerhouse Shohei Ohtani will get his own “he is here” moment in the 2024 MLB playoffs.

To be clear, the soon-to-be three-time MVP has by no means been flying under the radar the last few seasons. He is mesmerizing legions of fans around the world with his uniquely dominant skill set even without competing in the postseason. But this is his opportunity to perform on a stage commensurate with his mammoth star power.

Given that anticipation for Ohtani's playoffs debut is overwhelmingly high, it would be normal for him to feel some nerves. Well, if the founder of the 50-50 club is in fact feeling anxious before Saturday's National League Division Series battle with the San Diego Padres, he is not showing or expressing it.

When asked if he was nervous at all, the 30-year-old simply replied, “nope,” per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“It’s always been my childhood dream to be in important situations and play in important games, so I think the excitement of that is greater than anything else I could possibly feel,” Ohtani told the media through his interpreter Will Ireton, per Dodger Blue's Matthew Moreno.

That is the type of confident, big-picture outlook that manager Dave Roberts wants to hear from his best player heading into Game 1 versus the Padres. Ohtani has displayed impressive composure since signing with the Dodgers last offseason, undeterred by the endless coverage, scrutiny, or commendation he receives.

Shohei Ohtani is the mega star the Dodgers paid for

Despite not pitching, the four-time All-Star is still arguably the top attraction in the sport. He batted .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, all of which were career highs. With Shohei Ohtani singularly focused on being a magnificent hitter and baserunner in 2024, he somehow managed to exceed the hype.

But can he keep it up in October? Fair or not, his mystique will somewhat diminish if he is completely overpowered by postseason pitching. Though, everything Ohtani has done in the batter's box to this point suggests that he is ready for whatever high-pressure atmosphere awaits him in Chavez Ravine and Petco Park.

Since the fans watched him strike out former teammate Mike Trout to clinch the World Baseball Classic title for his native Japan in 2023, they have been clamoring to see him play in a truly big spot once again.

Ohtani will try to raise the bar once again when he and the Dodgers collide with the Padres on Saturday at 8:38 p.m. ET.