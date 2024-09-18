As the Los Angeles Dodgers put their finishing touches on another successful regular season, Shohei Ohtani is on the brink of making MLB history. However, Ohtani isn't letting baseball immortality cloud his brain as he prepares the Dodgers for the postseason.

The two-time MVP has hit 48 home runs and stolen 48 bases on the season. No player in league history has ever hit 50 homers and stolen 50 bags. Ohtani has his eyes on the accolade, but he isn't going to try and force it, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“No pressure,” Ohtani said. “Just trying to maintain quality at-bats regardless of the situation. It's something I've been trying to do over the course of the season.”

On Tuesday, Ohtani got one step closer to the record. While the Dodgers fell 11-9 to the Miami Marlins, Ohtani hit his 48th home run of the year. It ended a stretch of four straight games without a home run. The last time that happened was all the way back in early June.

Manager Dave Roberts shares Ohtani's take on becoming the first 50/50 player. Both men know the latter is capable and the record certainly isn't out of their minds. However, neither want it to be a distraction come postseason and are hoping it happens sooner rather than later.

“I think he just wants to get it over with,” Roberts said. “But with the fact that he's still trying to compete and help us win baseball games.”

Shohei Ohtani has 11 games left in the regular season for two more home runs and two more steals. His first season in Los Angeles has already put him on an MVP trajectory. Setting MLB history will only make his Dodgers debut legendary.

Shohei Ohtani becomes DH dynamo with Dodgers

The Dodgers were well aware that Ohtani wasn't going to pitch in his first season. While a return to the mound in the playoffs hasn't been ruled out, Los Angeles was content having Ohtani focus solely on being a hitter. That plan has paid off handsomely.

Alongside his home runs and steals, Ohtani is hitting .287 with 110 RBI. He leads the Dodgers in home runs, RBI and steals while ranking third in batting average. Los Angeles as a whole ranks second in the league in runs scored (760) and third in home runs (211).

But even MLB's best hitters go through a slump. While he has four home runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases over the time frame, Ohtani has hit just .234 over his last 12 games. As the postseason comes around, the Dodgers are counting on Ohtani's bat to heat up.

They have already witnessed one of the greatest offensive seasons in MLB history. Two more home runs and steals will put Ohtani's season in Cooperstown. But for now, all the Dodgers star cares about is staying consistent and leading LA in the playoffs.