Los Angeles Dodgers fans are exhaling now, but many of them were holding their breath during Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Two of LA's stars looked completely relaxed as they fought to extend their season, however. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a unique and amusing interaction that highlights the fun-loving personality of this team.

Before the Dodgers earned the right to face the New York Mets for the NL pennant, the Japanese talents broke out a dinosaur handshake, via ClutchPoints. With overwhelming pressure filling the stadium, the club's dugout appeared to be overflowing with good vibes.

Ohtani really committed to the celebration, while Yamaoto was understandably more reserved given that he was the Game 5 starting pitcher. It is a surreal moment for fans to see LA's two most high-profile free agency signings palling around while wearing the Dodger Blue. They were brought in to help lift the team over the top in the playoffs, and Yamamoto did just that in the decisive clash.

The rookie right-hander finally figured out the Padres in 2024, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. He handed the game over to the red-hot bullpen, and the relievers put a bow on the 2-0 victory. Following an up-and-down year ravaged by injury, Yoshinobu Yamamoto rewarded the organization's belief in him and delivered on the big stage.

Will it be Shotime in NLCS?

Shohei Ohtani is still waiting for his signature October moment. Although he set the tone in Game 1 with a three-run home run in the second inning, the runaway NL MVP batted just .200 in the series. He will look to reclaim his September form versus the Mets, starting on Sunday.

Maybe some good ole' fashioned tomfoolery with his countryman and the rest of the team will allow Ohtani to get in the right mindset for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.