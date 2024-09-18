Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues to raise the bar for himself, even in a season where he can only show off half of his skills. In his first year as just a batter, Ohtani is having a career year at the plate. On Tuesday night, Ohtani launched an upper-deck bomb for his career-high 48th homer of the season.

Ohtani's latest feat of sheer strength and power had fans going nuts.

“Ohtani is GOAT level. He’s the MJ of baseball,” on fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Amazing home run Ohtani. High drive, deep right field,” another added. Many other fans chimed in, clamoring for the Dodgers star to win the NL MVP award.

Ohtani is closing in on some history as well after his latest home run. Tuesday night's 402-footer gave him 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases this season, making him the first member of the 48/48 club. Obviously, the focus among fans is on whether Ohtani can become the first to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in one season.

On top of that bit of MLB history, Ohtani is closing in on a Dodgers franchise record as well. His 48th home run tied him for second place in franchise history for home runs in a season, equaling Adrian Beltre's mark in 2004. His next home run will tie him for the franchise record at 49 with Shawn Green's 2001 campaign, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.

Ohtani has plenty of time to break the franchise home run record and get to that 50/50 milestone, as the Dodgers still have 11 games remaining on top of the rest of tonight's contest. Ohtani will get six consecutive games in front of his home fans, beginning on Friday, to set those marks when the Dodgers take on a pair of NL West rivals, the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres.