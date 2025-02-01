As Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani looks to return to pitching sometime in 2025, he looks to have a spectacular 2025 coming off a historic campaign. With the Dodgers going on a spending spree this offseason, Ohtani still is a huge foundation to the team as the work he's put in will get any fans executed.

Last season, Ohtani marked himself in lone territory as he's the only player in history to hit at least 50 home runs while also recording at least 50 stolen bases. His total statistics were hitting a .310 batting average, 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, and having 59 stolen bases.

Possibly look for more of the same as he said Saturday through his interpreter that he has been working out “five, six times a week” according to SportsNet LA.

“I felt pretty good about the off-season. I've been throwing,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I actually started swinging the bat with pretty good intensity. Like actually just before coming to the stage I was working out, and I was able to work out actually, five, six times a week.”

Dodgers general manager discusses Shohei Ohtani's work ethic

After Ohtani won his third MVP and now adds a World Series to his resume, he's not done yet judging by the work he's put in during the offseason. The work ethic from Ohtani doesn't surprise Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes as said to Jon Heyman.

“The dedication to his routine and process each day, the homework that he would do, digging in on pitcher's tells,” Gome said. “Like Shohei's obviously fast, but he's not the fastest guy in the big leagues. He's putting in the homework understanding the times to run, pick and choose his spots, and making sure it's balanced out with the game situation. His routine and how dialed in he is on that is a whole other level than what anybody could have expected.”

At any rate, Los Angeles looks to go back-to-back led by Ohtani and a stacked lineup.