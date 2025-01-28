The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. After a billion-dollar offseason, LA trounced teams on the way to a title. But they did not stop there, adding Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki in another high-spending winter. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the Dodgers' big spending could cause a work stoppage.

“I think it's probably a little overstated that it's broken. Especially when you have a team like this where it's like “Woah they signed another.' And they've gone to a place, payroll-wise, that's like, hard to wrap your brain around. And I worry a little bit about that from a collective bargaining agreement the next time. When you're ironing out an agreement, it's not always just Major League Baseball and owners against players, but owners against themselves.”

The good news is that the current CBA runs through 2026, so the next two seasons will likely go on as planned. But MLB labor negotiations are often contentious and considering the big spending, it could get worse. Some small-market owners are likely furious with the Dodgers' spending and could ruin the labor negotiations.

The salary cap request from owners forced the cancellation of the World Series in 1994. A similar request could change the sport forever.

The Yankees should join the Dodgers in the big spending group

The Yankees lost Juan Soto in a historic free-agency chase to the New York Mets. They followed that up with the biggest contract ever given to a lefty starter and a big-time trade. Max Fried and Cody Bellinger will help paste over the loss of Soto, especially considering a weakening American League.

In the time between now and the CBA expiring, the Yankees should continue to spend big on free agents. They can always outspend the Baltimore Orioles, even with a new owner, and they are the biggest competition in the AL East. With another big offseason next year, they can put a roster out there that can compete with the Dodgers.

But this Yankees team is likely set for the 2025 season. A low-end signing for an infielder could be in their future, as could a trade for a backup quarterback. There are few teams as talented as them in the American League and they may have a rematch with the Dodgers waiting for them in October. Their defense has improved, which could help after last year's debacle.