The Los Angeles Dodgers were once again one of the most talented teams in baseball in 2023, but their starting pitching faltered down the stretch and in the postseason, leading to a quick exit after being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ALDS, so how will the team address that need this offseason?

The Dodgers expect to get Walker Buehler back in the rotation next season after he missed all of 2023, but they still need more reinforcements. There is uncertainty surrounding whether or not Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers in 2024. It is hard to imagine Clayton Kershaw pitching elsewhere if he does play next season. However, the Dodgers could be in play for one of the top arms on the market in Sonny Gray.

“Still, it's hard to see a Dodgers team focused on title contention going with such an inexperienced group, and even if Kershaw comes back on a one-year deal, a veteran like Gray could still be on the shopping list,” Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter said, according to Matt Levine of Inside The Dodgers.

Sonny Gray had a very strong season in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win their first playoff series since 2002. He posted a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts for the Twins, according to Baseball Reference.. The Dodgers could use a veteran arm like Sonny Gray, who has honed in his craft throughout his career.

It is believed that the Dodgers have been saving payroll to make an aggressive run at Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but it would be a surprise if they did not add to the roster in other ways as well.