ESPN's Stephen A. Smith exudes as much confidence as almost any other sports personality. So naturally, when he stumbles, people are going to talk. He was thoroughly eviscerated for his underwhelming first pitch at Thursday's New York Yankees game. But what made matters far worse for the First Take host was that he was outshined on the mound on the same night. Across the country, the mother of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol threw a perfect strike.

Smith himself admitted he was “disgusted” by his poor showing. Fortunately for him, Yankees fans have become accustomed to being disappointed in 2023. Conversely, Dodger Stadium just keeps churning out victories and personal triumphs. It should be noted that Graterol's mom, Ysmalia, is a former softball player who clearly has a grasp of pitching mechanics.

But that tidbit did not make people's quips any less sharp. “Stephen A. Smith strutted onto the mound with a smug grin and threw a 46-foot little league pitch,” Noah Bieniek posted on X. “Brusdar Graterol’s mother fired a strike. SAS keeps taking Ls.”

Smith's lowlight comes after he was criticized for vehemently arguing that Shohei Ohtani is not worth a $500 million contract this offseason. Fair or not, bouncing a ball to home plate will only add fuel to the fire. He will have to face the music on Friday's edition of First Take, and probably in the days that follow.

Ysmalia's impressive throw underscored hr epic reunion with son Brusdar Graterol, who she had not seen in person in seven years. Their emotional journey back to one another resonates with even non-baseball fans. The Dodgers allowed them to share a once-in-a-lifetime moment Thursday.

It might behoove Smith to capitalize on his embarrassment and team up with the hurler as part of a fundraiser. “Charity event idea– Stephen A. Smith gets 3 AB vs mama Graterol. If she strikes him out, he donates the proceeds to a children’s charity. Your move Stephen A, do it for the kids,” Roger Hinojosa posted.