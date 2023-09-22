Sports media personality Stephen A. Smith was the honorary guest to throw out the first pitch at Thursday's New York Yankees game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Smith took the field on the Yankee Stadium mound before the game to partake in the festivities, and the results did not exactly go according to plan.

Smith's pitch took a bounce well before reaching home plate, leading to a viral and embarrassing moment for the ESPN sportscaster.

The blunder is sure to draw a strong reaction from Stephen A. Smith's ESPN cohost Shannon Sharpe, who joined Smith on the network's morning debate show First Take earlier this year. Shannon Sharpe recently left FS1's Undisputed, which coincidentally featured Smith's old First Take co-host Skip Bayless, who left ESPN for FS1 in 2016.

The trio form a confusing sports debate triangle, to say the least.

Now, Smith and Sharpe have joined forces to debate sports topics, most of which have to do with college and professional football. Sharpe of course is a former NFL Hall-of-Famer and widely considered to be one of the greatest tight ends in league history, primarily due to his stint with the Denver Broncos.

Still, viewers can likely expect for the pair to divert to baseball talk at least momentarily to discuss Smith's epic fail at Yankee Stadium. After that, the pair will have several marquee games in both college football and the NFL to discuss for the upcoming weekend.

First Take with Sharpe and Smith hits the airwaves on weekdays from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.