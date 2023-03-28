Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard talked about what he learned in Spring Training and more in a Tuesday interview, SportsNet LA wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“The Dodgers organization, the amount of resources and help they’ve given me,” said Syndergaard. “If I don’t throw 100 again that’s fine. I’m not going out there trying to throw 100. I’m going out there trying to get outs.

“We’re getting into the season now, that’s not really all that important to me. If I can just trust my delivery, which I did for the most part tonight, then I think I’ll be in a pretty good position.”

Noah Syndergaard said, “I see no excuse why I can’t get back to 100 mph” when he first signed with Los Angeles in December, according to Los Angeles Times sports writer Mike DiGiovanna.

“Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me,” said Syndergaard, via Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation. “I see no excuse as to why I cannot get back to 100 mph and even farther than that,”

Noah Syndergaard pitched for five innings against the Los Angeles Angels in Spring Training on Monday. He earned a 5.79 ERA and allowed nine hits in the matchup at Angel Stadium.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The right-handed pitcher and former New York Met went 10-10 with two franchises in 2022. He played in 25 games and started in 24 for the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, earning a combined ERA of 3.94 and a WHIP of 1.255 during his seventh season.

Noah Syndergaard revealed why he signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Dodgers, New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman wrote in a February article.

“There might have been more money on the table with another team,” Syndergaard said. “But I wanted to give myself the best chance to get back to the World Series and win it all.

“And I wanted the best coaching and direction that the sport has to offer, and I’m fully convinced that that is with the Dodgers.”

The Dodgers will face the Angels again at 6:07 p.m. PDT on Tuesday in Angel Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports SoCal, the MLB Network and Spectrum SportsNet.