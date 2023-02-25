The Los Angeles Dodgers were not an aggressive spender during the offseason, as they instead opted for low-risk, high-reward moves to bolster their roster. For one, the Dodgers came to terms with starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on a one-year, $13 million deal in December.

Syndergaard was linked with multiple teams after he became a free agent in November. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, there was “word” that the one-time All-Star “could have done better” than the $13 million contract that he agreed to with the reigning National League West champions. But as Syndergaard told Heyman, he wants to make his room in his trophy cabinet.

“There might have been more money on the table with another team,” Syndergaard said. “But I wanted to give myself the best chance to get back to the World Series and win it all.

“And I wanted the best coaching and direction that the sport has to offer, and I’m fully convinced that that is with the Dodgers.”

Syndergaard made his long-awaited return to action in the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. The veteran right-hander then went on to feature for both the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 campaign. Much talk from his last two seasons centered on the notable dip in his fastball velocity; his four-seam fastball averaged 94.5 mph last year.

Syndergaard is confident that he can once again hit high-90s on his four-seam fastball, as he regularly did so during his run with the New York Mets.

“There’s no reason it’s not possible,” Syndergaard said. “The critics will say not at my age. But you look at [Jacob] deGrom exponentially increasing his velocity, and he’s 35 years old. [Justin] Verlander, too.

“I think it’s ignorant on the part of critics.”

Syndergaard has already provided his Dodgers teammates with a sneak peek of what will be to come in the upcoming 2023 campaign. The former Mets hurler featured in a two-inning camp game at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, where he squared off with the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

A pivotal 2023 regular season awaits Syndergaard this year.