By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are regarded as a pitching powerhouse. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to develop pitching in recent years and have not made the playoffs since 2014. However, could the Dodgers implement a specific pitching strategy that the Angels used in 2022? Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that a 6-man rotation is not out of the question for the Dodgers.

The Angels used a 6-man rotation because of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who of course is one of the best hitters in the game along with his impressive pitching prowess, benefitted from extra rest in-between starts. Toribio explained what could lead the Dodgers, who certainly don’t have a two-way player like Ohtani on their roster, to consider implementing a 6-man pitching rotation in 2023.

“A baseball season is extremely long, and injuries are going to happen, particularly to starting pitchers. (Tony) Gonsolin hasn’t pitched a full season since 2019, and (Dustin) May is still working through things after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Then there’s (Clayton) Kershaw, who landed on the injured list twice with a pair of back injuries that could creep up at any time,” Toribio wrote in his Dodgers Beat newsletter.

With interesting pitching prospects in the farm system, a 6-man rotation could prove to be a valuable option. Keeping players such as Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May healthy will be of the utmost importance.

The Dodgers ultimately had an unspectacular offseason. But this is a ball club that still features plenty of talent and fans should be excited for 2023.