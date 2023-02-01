Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t have an arbitration hearing to attend anymore. Gonsolin and the Dodgers have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million contract that will pay the starter through the 2024 season, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Tony Gonsolin filed for $3.4 million, while the Dodgers checked in at $3 million. Los Angeles had agreed to one-year contracts with each of their arbitration-eligible players except for Gonsolin, though it’s a moot point now.

The Dodgers smartly ensured that Gonsolin will be pitching under a contract for the next two seasons. After all, he earned it.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2022, posting a 16-1 record with a miniscule 2.14 ERA over 130 1/3 innings pitched, making the All-Star team for the first time.

Gonsolin relies on a four-seam fastball, a split-finger fastball, a slider and a curveball, an arsenal that saw him limit opponents to just a .238 wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average).

Unfortunately, the 2022 season wasn’t without its bumps for the Dodgers right-hander, who was placed on the injured list with a forearm strain back in August.

Tony Gonsolin was able to work his way back for the Dodgers’ postseason appearance.

He made one appearance in the Dodgers’ Division Series loss to the rival San Diego Padres, needing 42 pitches to navigate just 1 1/3 innings.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Gonsolin figures to be healthy heading into the 2023 campaign, which will be an important step towards the club defending their division title from last year.

And Dodgers fans can also take solace in the fact that Gonsolin avoided the sometimes-messy arbitration process.