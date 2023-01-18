The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with all of their eligible players with the exception of SP Tony Gonsolin. LA reportedly filed at $3 million while Gonsolin filed $3.4 million. Although it isn’t much of a difference, it was clearly enough to lead to a potential arbitration hearing. However, LA needs to try to avoid arbitration with him. Not just for this year, but for the foreseeable future.

Here’s why the Dodgers must extend Tony Gonsolin amid arbitration concerns.

It would be one thing if Tony Gonsolin only had one or two years remaining on his contract. But Gonsolin, who will turn 29-years old this season, has three more arbitration eligible years remaining on his current deal with the Dodgers, per Spotrac.

The Dodgers don’t want to make a habit out of going to arbitration with him. However, they may not want to offer him a long-term extension when he’s 31 or 32-years old. The Dodgers need to buy out his remaining years of arbitration right now. They could offer him a 4-year extension (to include the 2023 season) and he would still hit free agency in 2027. The Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin could even agree to a mutual club option for the 2027 campaign if necessary.

But why would either side want to agree to an extension?

Dodgers’ side

For the Dodgers, it’s fairly simple. As previously mentioned, going to arbitration year after year is far from ideal. Additionally, Tony Gonsolin enjoyed a fantastic 2022 season and projects to be a crucial piece to the rotation moving forward. Gonsolin posted a sparking 2.14 ERA to go along with 0.87 WHIP. In an era where wins and losses tend to get overlooked, Gonsolin’s 16-1 record still stands out as well.

He’s never posted an ERA of over 3.23 through his first four big league years. Tony Gonsolin’s consistency and incredible 2022 season should lead the Dodgers to offer him an extension.

Luxury tax concerns are an issue, but LA could fix those by swinging a trade.

Tony Gonsolin’s side

Pitchers such as Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander have earned large contracts in their mid-late 30’s. But not every pitcher continues to perform well into their 30’s. Tony Gonsolin needs to capitalize on his current value. If he were to slow down in a couple of years, he may never earn a big payday in free agency.

If Tony Gonsolin was scheduled to hit free agency sooner rather than later, an extension wouldn’t make much sense. But it is a quality option for him since he’s still under team control for three more seasons after 2022.

Final thoughts

A 4-5 year contract extension would make sense for the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin. They could obviously thrown in a player, club, or mutual option if needed.