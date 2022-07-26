Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin still couldn’t shake off his struggles. In his first start of the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, he allowed a total of four earned runs on six hits while striking out four batters and taking the loss in a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of the Washington Nationals Monday night.

Gonsolin’s letdown performance was made even more notable by the fact that it was the first of its kind in the modern era, according to Stats By STATS.

Tonight is the first time in the modern era that an 11-0 or better pitcher (Tony Gonsolin) lost to a team that came into the day with the worst record in MLB (@Nationals).

The 28-year-old Gonsolin entered the midseason break with an 11-0 record and a 2.02 ERA, and it’s that strong showing in the first half of the campaign that earned him a spot in the 2022 All-Star Game, which was held at Dodger Stadium. However, Gonsolin hasn’t been himself of late. In his last start before the break, he got lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals on the road on July 13, in which he allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings. If it weren’t for the Dodgers’ robust offense, he would have suffered his first loss of the season in that contest.

Gonsolin’s struggles continued into the All-Star Game, wherein he showed up for an inning of action on the game and got pinned for three earned runs on four hits.

Nevertheless, Gonsolin should still be fine, as he’s got plenty of chances to recover.