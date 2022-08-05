Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants will never die, and they have added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts.

See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in the top of the seventh inning with his team down 4-2, appeared to have mocked the Dodgers’ celebration after fanning Cody Bellinger and James Outman. But his good mood wouldn’t last long as Trea Turner would later flip the table on Garcia with a solo home run that also served as a signal for the entire Dodgers team to return the favor to Garcia, as you can see in the video below, courtesy of Blak Harris.

Here's what happened between the Dodgers/Giants Jarlin Garcia struck out Cody Bellinger and James Outman, proceeding to do the Dodgers' celebration, directing it at Mookie Betts Shortly after, Trea Turner homers, as the entire team proceeds to do the celebration pic.twitter.com/XFPlRVxNun — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 4, 2022

Mookie Betts would later share his thoughts about that little back-and-forth between Garcia and the Dodgers.

Via Juan Toribio of MLB.com:

#Dodgers Mookie Betts said there was a little extra on the hit signal after Trea Turner’s homer: “You started it. I’m not going to back down at that point. I’m not going to run away from it. I’m not going to encourage it, but I’m not going to run away,” Betts said.

Here’s what Trea Turner thought about it, per Fabian Ardya of The Athletic:

Trea Turner on Jarlín García doing LA’s hit celebration down 4-2: “I think nothing really surprises me anymore but at the time of the game and the score of the game and the inning, it didn’t really make a lot of sense to a lot of us. I think. But I guess that’s where they’re at.”

So, not only did the Dodgers got the last laugh over the Giants, but they also had just swept San Francisco for the second time since the 2022 MLB All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now 72-33 and 12.5 games ahead of the rest in the National League West division. Meanwhile, the San Fransico Giants are just 51-55, though they still have a decent shot at making the 2022 MLB postseason via the wild-card route.

The Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres in an explosive three-game series next, while the Giants hit the road for a a two-game matchup against the Oakland Athletics.