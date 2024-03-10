Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up for a 2024 MLB season in which anything short of a World Series championship next fall will feel like an epic disappointment. The Dodgers of course made the biggest move of the entire offseason recently when it was announced that they would be acquiring free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels, causing many pundits to predict Robert's team will win its first championship since the COVID-shortened 2020 season this fall.
Of course, a former staple of the Dodgers' pitching staff was star Trevor Bauer, who has not appeared with the team since allegedly violating the MLB's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, for which he received a suspension.
Bauer now plays for the Asian Breeze, an independent team whose purpose is to get Minor League players recognized by MLB scouts, and he recently put up a virtuoso performance with the squad.
After the game, Bauer broke down why he still considers himself to be an elite MLB prospect.
“I mean for those who saw me pitch,’’ Bauer said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I think it was pretty obvious I was still elite. Telling hitters what pitch was coming, and getting outs. I think anyone who was here could see that the stuff was elite. Command is there. Shapes are there. All that.”
Bower is now 33 years of age. In any case, the Dodgers now have just a few short weeks until their 2024 season gets underway.