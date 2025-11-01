The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, and their World Series hopes would not be alive if starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had not thrived in Game 6.

Yamamoto was efficient in the winning effort, and Hall of Famer David Ortiz was clear about just how much respect the 27-year-old has garnered during this Fall Classic.

“I'm going to make myself clear: If the Dodgers win the World Series tomorrow, Yamamoto is my MVP. Without a doubt,” Ortiz said after the game.

Yamamoto tossed six innings of one-run baseball and struck out six batters in the process. While he did not replicate his Game 2 showing, which saw him last all nine innings, the ace was able to remain composed and deliver the Dodgers a solid outing.

Despite only going six innings, the Bizen native was prepared to go further if necessary.

“In my mind, I was ready for another inning, but my job, the most important part was to protect our lead and then pass it to the guys coming behind me,” Yamamoto told reporters after the game.

Additionally, he praised what the bullpen was able to do once he departed. Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow each helped the Dodgers seal the win.

“Yeah, we still had a lead, two runs, and then I think that's what mattered was that we won today,” Yamamoto said.

Yamamoto will likely not be available for Game 7, but the All-Star has already made his mark in the 2025 Fall Classic.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays will compete in a winner-take-all contest on Saturday night.