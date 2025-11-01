Oklahoma State football is looking for their first win in the Big 12 Conference this season, when they play Kansas on Saturday. The Cowboys are getting some good news ahead of the game. Young quarterback Zane Flores is returning to the field, per On3.

Flores has been out awhile due to an injury.

“Oklahoma State freshman QB Zane Flores returns to starting lineup at Kansas, sources told (On3). Flores injured his shoulder October. 4 (and) missed past 3 games. In Flores’ absence, the Cowboys had started transfer Sam Jackson,” Brett McMurphy reported.

Oklahoma State is mired in yet another rough season. The Cowboys have gone nearly two years since their last win in the conference. Oklahoma State fired legendary coach Mike Gundy after a rough start to the 2025 campaign, that included a blowout loss to Oregon.

Oklahoma State is 1-7 on the season. Flores has thrown for 696 yards this season, with no passing touchdowns. He has three interceptions.

Oklahoma State football is looking for a new head coach

The Cowboys are led by Doug Meacham, who was an assistant under Gundy. Meacham is seen as a candidate to take the full-time coaching job, but he is still looking for his first win of the campaign.

The next Oklahoma State coach will have work to do. The program has won just four total games since the start of the 2024 season.

“This is a decision about what's best for our football program, our student-athletes and Oklahoma State University and it reflects our unwavering commitment to championship-level football and competing for national success,” university president Jim Hess said in a statement about firing Gundy, per ESPN.

Some other names being mentioned as candidates include Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who played for the Cowboys many years ago.

Oklahoma State football enters the Kansas game with seven straight losses. The team's only win this season was against UT Martin. Currently, the Cowboys are tied with West Virginia for last in the conference.

Kansas enters their game against the Cowboys with a 4-4 overall record. The Jayhawks are 2-3 in the Big 12.