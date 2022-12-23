By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is going to play baseball again in the MLB sooner than what was initially expected. That’s after an arbitrator reduced his 324-game suspension, stemming from sexual assault allegations, down to only 194 games.

MLB Twitter doesn’t seem to be too happy about looming return of Bauer to MLB mounds, however.

Trevor Bauer when he finds out he’s making $32 million from the Dodgers but wont pay California taxes https://t.co/jH0THFTpm2pic.twitter.com/PSBlZlYq1g — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) December 23, 2022

Just a reminder that Trevor Bauer: – Harassed a woman online

– Showed active support for theories that would suggest Jews “run the world”

– has accredited sexual abuse allegations

– is racist This guy cannot remain an ambassador of the game. MLB teams cannot roster him. — Ryan Garcia (In the Lab🧪) (@RyanGarciaESM) December 23, 2022

Since Bauer has already served a total of 144 games of his suspension, he still technically needs to miss 50 more games. That being said, his pay for those 50 games in the 2023 MLB season will be taken away to compensate, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Bauer has served only 144 games of his suspension, but arbitrator Martin Scheinman ruled that he is eligible to be reinstated immediately, essentially giving him credit for the time he served on MLB’s restricted list in the second half of the 2021 season. Bauer, however, will be docked his pay from the Los Angeles Dodgers through the first 50 games of the 2023 season to make up the difference.

Dave Roberts when he puts Trevor Bauer in to pitch next season pic.twitter.com/Bq9Vwelsv5 — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) December 23, 2022

trevor bauer in his first press conference back talking about all the hashtag content he made during his suspension

pic.twitter.com/TIhzZJnZeA — Matt Paré (@HipHip_Pare) December 23, 2022

from the very bottom of my heart, fuck trevor bauer. https://t.co/GJGrlgiVs3 — 🌙 (@DrewStubbmuffin) December 23, 2022

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year deal worth $102 million back in 2021, a contract that came with 2022 and 2023 player options.

Per the contract, Bauer should earn $32 million in 2023, but that will be down by $9.5 million once the deductions are factored in. The Dodgers now have 14 days to make a decision on Bauer’s reinstatement status.

Bauer last pitched in the majors in 2021 when he went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 1.003 WHIP across 17 starts (107.2 innings pitched). So far in his career, Bauer has an 83-69 record with a 3.79 ERA and 1.243 WHIP. Should the Dodgers end up reinstating Bauer to their 40-man roster, Bauer will be quite a presence on the team’s starting rotation that had an MLB-best 2.75 ERA in 2022.