The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired SP Lance Lynn and RP Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox on Friday. That wasn't the only Dodgers' pitching-related excitement though, as SP Walker Buehler posted a video on Instagram of his continued injury rehab, via Blake Harris.

Buehler is pitching to hitters in the video and appears to be working his way back.

Walker Buehler's return to Dodgers

Buehler's potential return will be fascinating to follow. He's fresh off his second Tommy John surgery but is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. There's no guarantee that he will pitch in 2023, but his presence would be welcomed by a Los Angeles pitching staff that has dealt with inconsistency.

Clayton Kershaw is currently injured but is expected to re-join the rotation soon. Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin haven't pitched well this year, and both have also dealt with injury concerns. Young arms like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have impressed but they may be on innings limits given their inexperience.

Adding Lynn will certainly provide the Dodgers with an innings eater. But the harsh reality is that Lynn hasn't pitched well in 2023. Can the Dodgers help him get back on track? Absolutely, but nothing is certain.

With all of this being said, it's easy to understand why Buehler still will have a spot in the rotation if he's able to pitch this year. For now, he will continue to rehab with hopes of helping his team make a push towards the World Series.