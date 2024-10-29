Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler stepped up during one of the biggest outings of his life. In Game 3 of the World Series, Buehler pitched five shutout two-hit innings and got the win as the Dodgers went up 3-0 on the New York Yankees.

Somewhat surprisingly, Buehler has arguably been the Dodgers' best starting pitcher this postseason after struggling during the regular season.

Buehler addressed why he thinks he has been so successful in the postseason after Game 3 to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“I think, as kind of brutal as it is to say, it takes that adrenaline and stuff to really get me going mentally,” Buehler said. “I wish I would have felt that all year. I could tell you I'm excited to pitch every single game I've ever gone out there, but there is something different in the playoffs.

“At least long term for me, to get through the playoffs in the way that I have, it's really encouraging for me personally because I know it's in there and I've just got to unlock it a little bit,” Buehler continued. “But that feeling of there's an organization relying on me today to win a playoff game–I think it's the weight that I like feeling and gets me in a certain place mentally that it's kind of hard to replicate.”

Walker Buehler's regular season vs. postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers

In the regular season, Buehler had a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts after returning from the injured list in May after he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. In addition to his poor performance on the mound, Buehler also missed some time during the regular season with a hip injury.

Even in Buehler's first postseason appearance with the Dodgers in 2024, he struggled, allowing six runs in five innings in a 6-5 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS. However, Buehler's next two appearances in the NLCS and World Series were spotless.

In Game 3 of the NLCS, Buehler pitched four scoreless three-hit innings on the road at Citi Field as the Dodgers beat the New York Mets 8-0 to go up 2-1 in the series. Then, in Game 3 of the World Series, Buehler pitched five scoreless two-hit innings at Yankee Stadium as the Dodgers beat the Yankees 4-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Buehler has proven that he is a big game pitcher this postseason. The Dodgers have had so many injuries to their starting rotation. Without Buehler's stability this postseason, the Dodgers may not have even been playing in the World Series, let alone being one game away from winning it.