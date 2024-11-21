The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history. The Dodgers held the best record in Major League Baseball in 2024 and won the World Series. However, that is not stopping the team's stars from reflecting on old times. Walker Buehler made an interesting comment that could have been directed toward former pitcher Max Scherzer in a sit-down with Mookie Betts.

Just before Game 6 of the Dodgers' 2021 National League Championship Series, Max Scherzer withdrew from the lineup due to an “overcooked arm,” as described by Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. The withdrawal was significant, as Walker Buehler volunteered to take Scherzer's place despite being on short rest.

Buehler struggled during the matchup, and his woes continued into the next season. He eventually left the lineup in June 2022 due to elbow discomfort. It turned out Buhler needed surgery, which he later had in August. Unfortunately, the procedure resulted in a long rehab process that did not see Buehler return to the Dodgers until the 2024 season.

Just one month after the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, Buehler might have thrown shade at Scherzer for the 2021 series of events. Mookie Betts was recalling a time his squad had to face Dylan Cease “on short rest,” and this was Walker's reply:

“Some people aren’t built for that,” Buehler said on Bleacher Report's “Tell All on Dodgers' World Series.”

Many fans believe Walker Buehler's comments were directed at Scherzer because Scherzer was not able to compete on short rest during that fateful time in 2021. There was likely no malice behind Buehler's comments, as Mookie Betts and his other teammates laughed upon hearing Buehler's reaction.

Buehler must be elated to have finally returned to Los Angeles' lineup and won his second title with the franchise. Hopefully, he can stay healthy as his tenure continues.