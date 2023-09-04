The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Walker Buehler to Tommy John surgery but just over seven months since his operation, the righty appears to be heading in the right direction.

Buehler made his very first appearance Sunday since going down with the elbow injury last June. He tossed two perfect innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out two hitters in the process. Buehler threw just 24 pitches and topped out at 96 mph with his fastball.

This is huge for the Dodgers, especially because the hard-throwing starter hasn't dealt with any setbacks in his recovery. That means a return to the big leagues could come just in time for the playoffs. Dave Roberts has already voiced what he's looking to see out of Walker Buehler in these rehab assignments.

“I think right now it’s about making sure you get the pitch count up, making sure the stuff’s there,” Roberts said. “Sprinkle in some command then, most importantly, making sure after he comes out of it that he feels well.”

Buehler last took the hill in the Majors on June 10th, 2022. There is no question the Dodgers could use another arm in their rotation too, especially one as talented as Buehler. Remember, Tony Gonsolin is likely out for the rest of the year already.

Los Angeles has used a lot of young arms as starters this season and while it's worked out just fine, having Buehler available in the postseason where experience is absolutely integral would be a major boost. Expect him to make a couple more rehab outings before returning to the show.