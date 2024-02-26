The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a hub of hype for the last few months, and anticipation is only building during spring training. At long last, fans will get to see Yoshinobu Yamamoto start a game while wearing the Dodger Blue.
The Japanese star will make his Cactus League debut this Wednesday, Feb. 28 against the Texas Rangers, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Fellow starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow took the mound on Saturday, two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani will be in action on Tuesday, and then Yamamoto will have his chance to make a grand first impression.
Ohtani is literally the biggest signing in MLB history, so no player will receive more attention from baseball fans, both on a local and global level. However, the right-handed ace could be the most important addition to the club for specifically the 2024 season.
Although the Dodgers' bats went silent last October, it was their starting pitching rotation that was most exposed. Shotime undeniably changes the entire complexion of the lineup with his sheer presence, but he will not be throwing a baseball this year. If Yamamoto comes close to the standard he set during his spectacular Nippon Professional Baseball career, he can help answer LA's biggest question mark.
The 25-year-old recorded illogical numbers for the Orix Buffaloes, winning the Eiji Sawamura Award (best pitcher) and Japanese Triple Crown three times each while posting a 1.72 ERA in seven seasons. His record-setting contract with the Dodgers typifies the level of excellence that is expected of him in the MLB.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is surely eager for the regular season to begin, but his spring training debut against the Rangers will pack plenty of excitement just the same. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.