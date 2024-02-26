While Shohei Ohtani was by far the biggest free agent signing of the 2024 offseason, he is yet to make his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in spring training. Ohtani is coming off a UCL injury that cut short his pitching last season. He still won MVP in 2023, but that's because he's Ohtani. Despite being the closest thing to a real-life superhero ever to grace a baseball diamond with his presence, he'll only be batting this year as he recovers from his surgery and injury. Because of that, Ohtani is yet to make his spring training debut.
So when will we see Ohtani take the field for the Dodgers for the first time? Here's everything you need to know about when Shohei Ohtani will finally play for the Dodgers.
How to watch Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers debut: Date, time, stream, TV
We still don't know exactly when Ohtani will make his official spring training debut. But we do have a closer target now. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Ohtani's debut could come as soon as Tuesday, February 27. Here's everything you need to know about that matchup against the Chicago White Sox.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27 | Time: 3:05 p.m. EST (12:05 p.m. PST)
TV channel: SNLA| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
You will likely struggle to find any spring training game on TV if you are out of the local markets of Chicago and Los Angeles. FuboTV will be a good option as far as streaming goes. Still, given that Ohtani is the face of Major League Baseball right now, he'll almost certainly pull whichever game ends up being his debut onto MLB Network, either live or in a prime rerun slot.
Regardless of when he makes his spring debut, his regular season will be must-see TV. And you shouldn't have any issue finding those games. The Dodgers open their season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, against the Oakland Athletics. Roberts has always been very clear about the plan to have Ohtani start the season on time with the rest of the team. Following along with the NFL's love for spreading their sport to a global audience, MLB is going abroad, too. It only makes sense for a sport with such a global player and fanbase.
Ohtani's debut will mark a new era for the Dodgers and MLB. Fans were worried that Ohtani would follow in the footsteps of former teammate Mike Trout and stay loyal to a franchise in the Los Angeles Angeles that seemed completely incapable of putting together a playoff-worthy roster. But now, in going to an NL power in the Dodgers, Ohtani is set to make his postseason debut if things go as planned. It's an exciting year to be a fan of the sport.