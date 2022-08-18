Dodgers reporter breaks a bunch of bones after wild ride down outfield slide at Brewers’ American Family Field

An iconic experience at any Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field is the team’s slide, where the mascot, named Bernie, embarks on a wild ride anytime a ball leaves the park for the home team. Fans over the age of eight can even get in on the experience at the cost of $150 per person. With the Los Angeles Dodgers in town, Dodger Talk host David Vassegh, who has long dreamed of going down the slide, got his wish.

Vassegh made like Bernie Brewer and slid down the structure, spinning out awkwardly at the end, to the great amusement of broadcasters Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra.

But Vassegh paid the price for his moment of fun. The Dodgers reporter sustained several injuries during his wild ride down the Brewers’ slide. Juan Toribio of MLB.com has the details.

“Turns out, after a quick trip to the emergency room, Vassegh suffered two fractures in his right wrist and six cracked ribs.”

Per Toribio, Dodgers reporter David Vassegh suffered two fractures in his right wrist and six cracked ribs as a result of his Brewers’ slide experience. It didn’t stop Vassegh from doing his job, though.

The reporter interviewed Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner after the club’s 2-1 victory over the Brewers at American Family Field. Turner comically said that the Dodgers will have plenty of joke material moving forward.

In all seriousness, Vassegh did thank the Dodgers training staff, Mookie Betts, Turner and others for helping him and reaching out during the scary aftermath.

After 10 years, David Vassegh finally got to go down the slide at the Brewers’ American Family Field. Something tells me he won’t be doing it again, though.