Shohei Ohtani isn’t set to become a free agent until after the 2023 season, but rumors are already swirling about where the two-way superstar may end up.

Jon Heyman reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets should be considered the favorites to land Ohtani next offseason, according to an anonymous MLB executive.

The news may not come as a surprise to many considering both the Dodgers and Mets have seemed the most willing to shell out big amounts of money to free agents in recent years. The Mets sport the largest payroll in baseball this season, with the Dodgers holding the fifth.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohtani is widely expected to receive the largest contract money-wise in Major League Baseball history. His stardom is one that the league has never seen before. The opportunity to sign a top-10 pitcher and hitter in one player is something front-office executives could only dream of. All 30 will more than likely have a shot in seven months, though realistically only a handful of teams will have a legitimate pitch to Ohtani.

The Dodgers can offer something that not many teams can. They are a title-contending team every year and can give Ohtani the chance to play on the sport’s biggest stage every October while also giving him the amount of money he is valued at.

Ohtani also reportedly wants to stick on the West Coast, giving the Dodgers the upper hand in negotiations over the Mets. Shohei Ohtani is about to be the richest player in baseball. Will the Dodgers be the ones signing his paychecks?