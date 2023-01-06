By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

There have been reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in signing flame-throwing relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. However, a tweet from a Los Angeles Times beat reporter denied those rumors and labeled them as “untrue.”

Chapman, who was left off the postseason roster by the New York Yankees and is a free agent, remains on the market. He has not been offered a 2-year contract by the Dodgers, according to Mike DiGiovanna.

The 34-year-old left-handed pitcher endured a difficult 2022 season with the Yankees, compiling a 4-4 record with a 4.46 earned run average and just 9 saves. He was troubled by injuries and ineffectiveness throughout the season.

However, Chapman has been one of the most dangerous and overpowering closers in recent years. He has pitched with the Yankees since the 2017 season. Prior to that, he split time with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season, and he was an integral part of the Cubs team that won the World Series that season.

Aroldis Chapman started his career with with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 season. He immediately became known as one of the most intimidating flame throwers in the Major League, with his fastball reaching as high as 105.8 miles per hour.

Chapman has been an All-Star seven times in his career, including four with the Reds and three with the Yankees. He had his best season in 2012 with the Reds when he struck out 122 batters in 71.2 innings, compiling a 1.51 ERA and 38 saves. His best season with the Yankees came in 2018 when he struck out 93 batters in 51.1 innings with a 2.45 ERA.