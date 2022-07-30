Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.

Many have expected the same teams interested in Washington Nationals star Juan Soto to also engage with the Angels on Ohtani. Well, they were right, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have inquired about an Ohtani trade. However, there’s a catch. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi has the details.

While a Shohei Ohtani trade is viewed as unlikely, sources say the #Dodgers have tried to engage the #Angels regarding the possibility of acquiring the superstar. Many in the industry are skeptical that Ohtani would be dealt to the Angels’ geographic rival. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2022

Morosi reiterates that a Shohei Ohtani trade is “unlikely” but that the Dodgers have looked into such a possibility with the Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Here’s the catch.

Morosi says that “many in the industry” doubt that the Angels would even trade Ohtani to their immediate Los Angeles rivals in the Dodgers. In short, it’s already unlikely that the 2021 American League MVP would even be dealt at the MLB trade deadline- even more unlikely that he would be sent within his own city.

It’s fun for Dodgers fans to dream, though. A team that already ranks second in the sport in runs scored and first in team ERA acquiring Ohtani, one of the best sluggers and pitchers in the MLB, would just be unfair.

And Ohtani wouldn’t have to go far if the Angels traded him to the Dodgers. No one should expect Shohei Ohtani to be dealt at the MLB trade deadline.

But if rumors continue to intensify, keep an eye on the Dodgers.