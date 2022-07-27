RUMOR: Dodgers looking at this All-Star amid Juan Soto MLB trade deadline talks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are always busy at the MLB Trade Deadline and that’s expected to be the case once again. By no surprise, they’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto, who is likely going to be moved after turning down a $440 million extension.

But, it appears Soto isn’t the only All-Star the Dodgers are eyeing ahead of August 2nd. The team is also interested in Miami Marlins stud Garrett Cooper. Via Jon Heyman:

Dodgers have been looking at Marlins All-Star Garrett Cooper, although teams in the Soto sweepstakes may wait to act on other hitters — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2022

As Heyman noted, the Dodgers, among other teams, could wait to see how the Soto situation plays out before pursuing other bats.

Cooper was named an All-Star for the first time in 2022. The first baseman/outfielder is hitting .279 with seven homers and 40 RBI in 84 games this season. While Cooper has never hit for much power, he’s been extremely consistent in his big league career.

The 31-year-old is a lifetime .281 hitter and could give the Dodgers another reliable offensive weapon in their already stacked lineup. Cooper was just placed on the IL but it shouldn’t hurt his availability at the deadline.

That being said, the Marlins are just 4.5 games out of the Wild Card race and may not want to sell one of their best batters. Cooper made his big league debut back in 2017 with the New York Yankees and was traded that year to the Marlins. Although he’s yet to play a full 162-game season, Cooper is capable of swinging it at a high level. He signed a $2.5 million deal with Miami in March, avoiding salary arbitration.