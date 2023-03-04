The Los Angeles Dodgers were previously preparing to start Gavin Lux at shortstop in 2023. However, the 25-year old suffered a torn ACL in a recent Spring Training game and will miss the season as a result. Miguel Rojas is expected to take over shortstop duties with Chris Taylor filling in on occasion. Rojas is perfectly capable of playing the position, but one could argue he’s more valuable in a utility role. Meanwhile, Taylor settled in as a left fielder in 2022. The Dodgers would benefit from acquiring a shortstop via trade.

Players such as Willy Adames or Tim Anderson would make sense. Although, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox would require a steep asking price if they were to even entertain a trade for those players. On the other hand, the New York Yankees profile as an interesting trade partner for the Dodgers. Without further ado, here’s a look at the perfect Dodgers-Yankees trade

Dodgers acquire Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Before Dodgers fans roll their eyes at the thought of trading for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, it needs to be noted that he’s a talented player. Yes, his baseball reputation took a hit following his down season in New York with the Yankees in 2022. But it needs to be remembered that the New York media can do a number on a player.

Kiner-Falefa, a former Gold Glove winner, is a steady contact hitter who doesn’t offer much power. But he still produced three WAR in 2022 for the Yankees. Miguel Rojas is a strong fielder, but his hitting ability is questionable at best. Utilizing Rojas as a defensive replacement and spot-starter would add an extra element of depth for the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be their starting shortstop in 2023 amid Gavin Lux’s injury-related absence. The Dodgers’ lineup is deep enough where if Kiner-Falefa hit anywhere from .260-.280, which is where his batting average has sat over the past three seasons, that production would be more than enough from the bottom of the lineup. And his defense is consistent enough despite his woes at times for New York last year.

Kiner-Falefa wouldn’t be the long-term answer at the position. But trading for him makes more sense than would may have initially imagined. Don’t let his 2022 campaign fool you, as Kiner-Falefa isn’t a bad player.

So who would the Dodgers need to surrender in this trade?

Dodgers trade package to Yankees

The Dodgers feature one of MLB’s best farm systems. Acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa wouldn’t prove to be too costly, but New York would still want solid prospects with fairly high ceilings in return. The Yankees also may prefer to acquire pitching.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fortunately for the Dodgers, they happen to have plenty of pitching depth in the minor leagues. The Dodgers’ top pitching prospects, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and Ryan Pepiot, wouldn’t be involved in this trade. But Dodgers’ No. 11 overall prospect Nick Frasso may be of interest to the Yankees.

Frasso, 24, has an MLB ETA of 2024. He could join the Yankees’ big league pitching staff next year. His fastball is electric, although, he’s still working on his control. If he can consistently throw strikes, Frasso and his high 90’s fastball (that can touch 100 MPH) would prove to be a valuable acquisition for New York.

One other prospect who could be added to the deal is C/2B Yeiner Fernandez. Fernandez’s versatility alone makes him an intriguing prospect. Additionally, he’s only 20-years old. He’s still developing his tools, but Fernandez has shown potential with the bat.

Is this trade realistic?

Here’s a summary of this potential Dodgers-Yankees trade:

Dodgers acquire: SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Yankees acquire: P Nick Frasso and C/2B Yeiner Fernandez

The Yankees may want more for Isiah Kiner-Falefa if they didn’t have players such as Anthony Volpe waiting in the wings. Kiner-Falefa would still be valuable in a utility role for New York, but the Yankees also likely wouldn’t mind moving on.

Will this trade occur?

The Dodgers may look to add pieces later in Spring Training. It will be interesting to see if they inquire about Kiner-Falefa. If so, offering Frasso and Fernandez could get a deal completed.