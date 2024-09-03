ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an all-Los Angeles interleague battle as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Angels prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Angels Projected Starters

Walker Buehler vs. Reid Detmers

Walker Buehler (1-4) with a 5.88 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP

Last Start: Buehler went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits and a walk. He would surrender four runs, with just two earned in a no-decision against the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Buehler is 0-2 with an 8.84 ERA in five road starts this year. He also has a .333 opponent batting average.

Reid Detmers (3-6) with a 6.14 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP

Last Start: Detmers last made a start on June 1st. He went 3.2 innings in that game, giving up four hits, four walks, and a home run. He would give up five runs in a loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Detmers is 1-4 in six road starts. He has a 6.27 ERA and a .282 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Angels Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -184

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/ 6:38 PM PT

TV: SNLA/BSW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Shohei Ohtani has led the way this year. He is hitting .291 on the year with 44 home runs and 98 RBIs. Further, he has scored 107 runs this year. Ohtani has also stolen 43 bases this season. Teoscar Hernandez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 87 RBIs while scoring 71 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year with Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .285 this year with a .381 on-base percentage. Freeman has 19 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 72 runs scored on the season.

Freddie Freeman also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored twice. Mookie Betts is also hitting well. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, three stolen bases, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is hitting .269 this week with three home runs, four RBIs, and seven runs scored. The Dodgers are hitting .288 in the last week, with eight home runs and 35 runs scored in six games.

Current Dodgers have 58 career at-bats against Reid Detmers. They have hit .241 against him. Freddie Freeman is two for six with a home run, three RBIs, and two walks. Meanwhile, Will Smith is 3-9 with a home run and five RBIs. Finally, Max Muncy is 3-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Zach Neto has led the way at the plate for the Angels. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. Neto has 20 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 60 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 25 bases. Jo Adell has also been solid this year. He is hitting .211 with a .284 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 61 RBIS, and 53 runs scored. He has also stolen 15 bases. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Taylor Ward. Ward is hitting .240 this year with 19 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 58 runs scored.

Mickey Moniak has led the way for the Angels in the last week. He is hitting .444 in the last week with four home runs, seven RBIS, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Taylor Ward is hitting .304 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Still, the Angels are not hitting great. They have hit just .191 in the last week with 20 runs scored in six games.

Current Angels have 31 career at-bats against Walker Buehler. They have hit .258 against him. Anthony Rendon has the most success, going 5-14 with four Doubles and three RBIs. Meanwhile. Kevin Pillar is 2-6 with two RBIs.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick

Walker Buehler has struggled since returning to the lineup. In three starts, he has pitched just 12 innings, giving up 11 runs with eight of them earned. Still, the Dodgers are 2-1 in those three starts. Reid Detmers has not made a start in two months and had struggled heavily before that. While neither pitcher is giving their team an edge in this game, the Dodgers offense has been much better. Take them to get the win in this one.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-120)