The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are in a dead heat, tied at 81-67 with 14 games left in the 2024 MLB season. It was a very good day for the Braves on Saturday. They entered the day trailing the Mets by a game in the battle for the third and final National League wild card spot. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers behind Cy Young frontrunner Chris Sale, while the Mets blew a 4-0 lead to the Philadelphia Phillies and lost 6-4. The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Milwaukee Brewers too, which means Arizona is just one game ahead of the Braves and Mets for the second wild card spot. The Braves and Mets have been dueling for the third wild card berth for several weeks, but with Arizona cooling off and coming back to the pack, there is now a second pathway for Atlanta (also New York) to make the playoffs. If the Braves and Mets both play really well in these final two weeks, and Arizona struggles, it could be the case that Atlanta and New York don't have to finish ahead of the other to make the playoffs. One could finish ahead of the other, and the team which finishes second in the two-way race could actually still make the playoffs by finishing ahead of Arizona. It's not a likely scenario, but it's very possible, especially if the Diamondbacks continue to lose ground.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Walker Buehler vs. Charlie Morton

Walker Buehler (1-5) has a 5.95 ERA. The season has been a disaster for Buehler, a former staff ace and top pitcher in baseball whose career has been derailed by injuries. Buehler just doesn't have command of his pitches. His body is just not cooperating with him. The Dodgers keep sending him out to the mound because they need the innings for a rotation decimated by injuries, but it's just not working. Buehler keeps getting hit fairly hard in three to five innings of work. His last start against the Cubs was no exception. It is really hard to see how he will make the NLDS roster at this point. Los Angeles would love to see a late-season turnaround which would turn Buehler into a viable rotation piece or even a middle-relief October option, but it's just not happening right now. The Dodgers need evidence to give Buehler a playoff roster spot. They haven't obtained that evidence yet.

Last Start: Monday, September 9 versus the Chicago Cubs: 5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 24 1/3 IP, 33 H, 23 R, 10 HR, 11 BB, 20 K

Charlie Morton (8-8) has a 4.11 ERA. Morton's 8-8 record is a reflection of how little run support he has received from an Atlanta batting order which has been destroyed by injuries but has also been dragged down by underperformers throughout the lineup. Morton was outstanding last week against the Reds at home, giving up just one run in nearly seven full innings, but he lost 1-0. That game summed up so much of the Braves' immensely frustrating season. Morton can only dust himself off, get back on the mound, and try to do it all over again. He can't hit for his teammates, but he can put them in position to win; that's what he can control.

Last Start: Monday, September 9 versus the Cincinnati Reds: 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 15 starts, 83 IP, 81 H, 38 R, 10 HR, 34 BB, 85 K

Here are the Dodgers-Braves MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -110

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The scuffling Braves — whose offense has performed far below expectations in 2024 — could be the team Walker Buehler gets healthy against. Charlie Morton was great against the Reds last week, but anything less than a dominant outing could lead to a four-run performance from the Dodgers which just might be good enough to win, given how much Atlanta has struggled at the plate this year.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Walker Buehler used to be a great pitcher. Right now he's a six-run ERA pitcher. Even the Braves can hammer him at this point.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

Buehler can't pitch well right now. Take the Braves.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves moneyline