The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly declined SP Lance Lynn's $18 million club option for the 2024 season, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The decision comes immediately after LA agreed to a two-year contract with infielder Max Muncy.

Lynn didn't have a good season by any means in 2023. He was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Dodgers prior to the deadline in early August and performed better in LA. Still, it was an all-around forgettable year for the veteran.

Ardaya noted that the Dodgers could still re-sign Lynn during the offseason. He will enter free agency and LA is in need of starting pitching. With that being said, Los Angeles will consider all of their options.

Lance Lynn: Moving forward after difficult season

Lynn, 36, was an All-Star in 2021. He took a step back in 2022 though and things only got worse in 2023.

Overall, Lynn finished with a 5.73 ERA between the White Sox and Dodgers. He did see that mark dip from 6.47 in Chicago to 4.36 in LA.

Home runs were Lynn's kryptonite in 2023. He surrendered an alarming 44 long balls. It isn't as if home runs have always been such a problematic issue for Lynn either. Prior to the 2023 season, Lynn had only given up more than 20 home runs twice in a single season. He's certainly been susceptible to the long ball in the past, but it's never been as bad as it was in 2023.

In the end, Lynn is still a veteran with a proven track record. He should be able to land a contract with a ball club, whether it is the Dodgers or another team.

Dodgers' offseason plans

Los Angeles has been a consistent contender over the past decade but they only have one World Series during that time to show for it. LA cruised to another division victory in 2023 but fell short in the playoffs.

The Dodgers' offense has question marks but it is their starting pitching that needs to be addressed. Injuries and underperformance played a role in the Dodgers rotation's undoing in the postseason.

Fans can expect LA to be aggressive in free agency and with trades. The Dodgers want to return to the World Series as soon as possible.