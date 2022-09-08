The Brooklyn Nets have several roster spots to fill ahead of training camp. Could 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony be joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn?

Reports have surfaced indicating that Durant may be in favor of Brooklyn signing Anthony. However, another report hinted that Nets management does not share their superstar’s enthusiasm for the idea.

So, does an Anthony signing make sense for the Nets?

When assessing Brooklyn’s roster, the Nets have 12 players who are locks to make the team. Markieff Morris could soon join that group with the veteran highly likely to make the cut. That leaves Brooklyn with two of its 15 standard roster spots for the season open. Edmond Sumner and Yuta Watanabe are on the bubble. Sumner’s deal is partially guaranteed while Watanabe signed an Exhibit 9 contract, effectively a camp invite. Brooklyn could opt to fill both of those spots before camp or leave one open at the start of the season to address it in the coming months.

What could Anthony provide at this point in his career if Brooklyn uses one of those spots on him?

Simply put, shooting.

Anthony shot 39.1% from three on 5.2 attempts per game over his last two seasons. Diving deeper into the numbers, the encouraging aspect of Anthony’s offensive game is his understanding of his role last season with the Lakers.

The former scoring champion spotted up from three at a higher rate while embracing a heavier off-ball role in Los Angeles. In 2020-2021 with Portland, 68% of Anthony’s threes were catch-and-shoot attempts. That number jumped to 88% last season alongside LeBron James, with Anthony converting at a 37.5% clip on 5.0 attempts per game.

Further, this off-ball role shifted Anthony away from his mid-range post-up game. 44.1% of Anthony’s shots came from the mid-range with Portland in 2020-2021. That number dropped to 28.3% last season with the Lakers.

At his advanced age, Anthony’s value lies as a floor-spacer. He also provides a safety valve when you need a bucket late in the shot clock. While teams can always use more shooting off the bench, the Nets do not have a pressing need for floor-spacers at forward with Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, and T.J. Warren already complementing Durant.

Defensively, the 38-year-old Anthony would present issues as compared to Brooklyn’s younger options. The 19-year veteran’s athleticism has taken a noticeable dive in recent years. Switching him on the perimeter, something the Nets frequently do with their forwards, could be very problematic.

Anthony would find himself behind Harris, O’Neale and Warren in the rotation. The Nets also have Kessler Edwards and Yuta Watanabe on the wing. Both have shown flashes of high-level defense in their young NBA careers.

Another potential issue is Anthony’s acceptance of a significantly reduced role. The veteran has played over 24.5 minutes per game in every season of his career. It’s difficult to envision him being featured that heavily in the Nets rotation. Would he be comfortable at the end of the bench as a reserve?

Overall, Brooklyn has holes to fill such as a backup center and point guard that should take priority over an aging scorer like Anthony. Veterans such as Hassan Whiteside, DeMarcus Cousins, and Dennis Schroder are younger and address greater needs.

Anthony could still provide some value at the end of the bench as a veteran who can knock down open shots, but Brooklyn’s focus should be elsewhere on the free agent market for the time being.